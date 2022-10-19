Coach of Kansas Women’s basketball talks about team goals, confidence

KANSAS CITY — Brandon Schneider hasn’t felt the need to set anything on fire ahead of Kansas Women’s basketball’s upcoming season.

Last year, Schneider did. After the Jayhawks were picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference, their head coach gathered the team and burned different paper copies of the preseason coaches poll. But after far exceeding that expectation and reaching the NCAA tournament, Schneider doesn’t see any reason to think about calling the fire department.

Because coming off that NCAA tournament appearance, Schneider explained Tuesday at the Big 12 Conference’s media days for Women’s and men’s basketball he doesn’t think a Tactic like that is necessary. He believes his players, this year projected to finish fifth in the Big 12, are well aware of what the coaching staff feels they are capable of. As Schneider told the crowd at the team’s annual Late Night in the Phog event, they’re confident they can be a top 20 program, compete for a Big 12 title and make noise in the NCAA tournament.

