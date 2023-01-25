Coach Mary Chow’s Riverside soccer team finishes best season yet

Four years Mary Chow described herself as just a soccer mom who wanted to help out when she took over the job as the head boys soccer Coach of the new Riverside High School soccer team.

Last week, Chow coached her final game with the Bulldogs and said the four-year experience could not have been more rewarding.

“We had a phenomenal year,” Chow said. “When we started playing four years ago, we were getting Mercy ruled every game. This year we played so much better and went to overtime in two district games.”

Chow, who works as a speech pathologist for Western Line School District, will give up her Bulldog head coaching duties next season so she can spend more time watching her son, Jay, play both football and soccer at St. Joseph Catholic School. Jay is the place kicker for the St. Joseph Irish.

This year’s Bulldog soccer team was led by Seniors Michael Kelly, Joseph Donald and Peyton Taylor.

“Peyton was the best midfielder on the team, and he could play any position,” Chow said.

Eighth grade goalie Preston Bevill was also instrumental in the Riverside success. Belvill stopped 93 percent of all goals kicked his way.

“The whole team really showed great improvement this season. They have the heart and desire to do well. I am going to miss the camaraderie of the players. I really got to know the boys well,” the Riverside Coach said.

The Riverside High School soccer program was started five years ago when student Dawson Taylor Moulder, who was a sixth grader at the time, made a presentation to the school board on why the school should start a soccer team.

Five years later Moulder is now a junior and still playing for the Bulldog soccer team. There is no question the school board made the right decision in listening to Moulder’s presentation.

“It was a great decision that gave a lot of kids a chance to play soccer,” Chow said.