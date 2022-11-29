Coach Lance Leipold signs Kansas football contract extension

LAWRENCE — It’s official: Kansas head football Coach Lance Leipold has signed his contract extension that will keep him with the Jayhawks through the 2029 season.

The deal comes as Leipold, who took over the program ahead of the 2021 season, has Kansas Bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 in just his second season in charge. There was speculation about him and other jobs around college football, but in the end he will remain in Lawrence. And in his contract there is both a commitment to himself, his staff and their place among Big 12 Conference programs from Kansas Athletics.

“When we hired Lance Leipold 19 months ago, we were confident we had found the ideal fit for KU and that has been reinforced every single day since his arrival,” Jayhawks Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a Kansas release. “In short order, Lance and his family have engrained themselves in the Lawrence community and have made an impact that extends far beyond the football program, to the broader University and Lawrence communities. This new contract, along with the upcoming investment in our facilities, are a direct reflection of our profound commitment to building a first-class football program – one that will be a point of pride for all Jayhawks for years to come. We are grateful for our fan and alumni support this fall and, looking ahead, will challenge them to join us in our ambitious pursuits, starting by attending our Bowl game and Purchasing season tickets for the 2023 season.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button