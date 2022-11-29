Coach Lance Leipold signs Kansas football contract extension

LAWRENCE — It’s official: Kansas head football Coach Lance Leipold has signed his contract extension that will keep him with the Jayhawks through the 2029 season.

The deal comes as Leipold, who took over the program ahead of the 2021 season, has Kansas Bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 in just his second season in charge. There was speculation about him and other jobs around college football, but in the end he will remain in Lawrence. And in his contract there is both a commitment to himself, his staff and their place among Big 12 Conference programs from Kansas Athletics.

“When we hired Lance Leipold 19 months ago, we were confident we had found the ideal fit for KU and that has been reinforced every single day since his arrival,” Jayhawks Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a Kansas release. “In short order, Lance and his family have engrained themselves in the Lawrence community and have made an impact that extends far beyond the football program, to the broader University and Lawrence communities. This new contract, along with the upcoming investment in our facilities, are a direct reflection of our profound commitment to building a first-class football program – one that will be a point of pride for all Jayhawks for years to come. We are grateful for our fan and alumni support this fall and, looking ahead, will challenge them to join us in our ambitious pursuits, starting by attending our Bowl game and Purchasing season tickets for the 2023 season.”

Leipold added: “I am very grateful for Chancellor Girod and Travis Goff and their commitment to this program and our entire staff. My wife Kelly and I couldn’t be more excited to know we are going to be staying in Lawrence for a very long time. We have said from the start how happy we are here, and that we plan on being here for a very long time. Since the moment we arrived, we have been welcomed and accepted by the Lawrence and KU communities, and we are very grateful. We are very proud of the progress the program has made over the last 18 months and even more excited about what the future holds as we continue to build a program that will make Jayhawk fans everywhere proud.”

Here’s what Kansas’ Chancellor had to say about the extension

Douglas Girod, Kansas’ chancellor, said this in the release that announced the extension: “We are thrilled that Coach Leipold will be leading our football program for years to come. Since joining us in Lawrence, Coach Leipold has confirmed that he is among the nation’s best coaches, program builders and leaders, and he is clearly equipped to succeed in the new world of college athletics. Additionally, Coach Leipold has shown tremendous commitment to the university and the community beyond football, and he recognizes the special role his team can play in our academic mission, student recruitment and alumni engagement. For all these reasons, he is exactly the right fit for KU, and we look forward to seeing him in Crimson and Blue in the years ahead.”

Here’s how much money Lance Leipold will make each year

In base salary, Leipold will make $500,000 each year. But that’s only part of his compensation. He will also receive a “professional services payment” that equals $4.5 million, and that will increase by $100,000 each year starting with the second year of the contract.

So, Leipold starts out at $5 million between the two areas and will make more as the contract years continue.

Here’s how much money is being allocated for assistant coaches, other staff

Kansas will have a pool of $5 million that is to be used for Assistant coaches and the head strength coach. This pool will increase by $100,000 each year.

Kansas will have a pool of $2.5 million for football staff that excludes Leipold, his assistant coaches and the head strength coach. This pool will also increase by $100,000 each year.

Here’s a look at Kansas’ commitment to Lance Leipold, his staff and their place in the Big 12 Conference

In the “Assistant Coach and Staff Salary Pools” portion of the contract, there is an important note that is included.

It states, in part: “On or around April 1, 2025, the parties shall meet in good faith to evaluate whether or not Head Coach’s annual compensation, the salary pool for Assistant coaches, and the salary pool for football staff are at or within the top half of the Big 12 Conference. If at that time the Head Coach’s annual compensation or either of the salary pools are not within the top half of the Big 12 Conference, Athletics will increase such amount(s) to be at or within the top half of the Big 12 Conference. However, if any university has announced before April 1, 2025 that it intends to leave the Big 12 Conference, such university will be excluded from the calculations.”

These adjustments will be made in addition to other scheduled increases already set forth in the contract for the third year of the deal.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.