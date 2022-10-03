Coach juggles motherhood, high expectations

Louisville’s volleyball team returned a lot of its talent from last year’s NCAA Final Four squad, but there’s a new member to the program that has Coach Dani Busboom Kelly very excited.

Gregory “Boone” Kelly, the coach’s baby boy, was born in April and has quickly become an integral part of the Cardinals — despite still lacking a killer swing, block chomps and a grasp of the alphabet. There’s still time.

“I brought him to camp this summer and as soon as we walked into the gym, he started smiling,” Busboom Kelly said. “I was wondering if he had heard the balls Bouncing and whistles for nine months when he was in the womb. It felt like he was pretty comfortable in the gym.”

