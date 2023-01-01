Coach in slapping incident suspended from all volleyball activities, says Mava

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Volleyball Association (Mava) says that the Coach seen in a viral video slapping two teen players at an Under-14 girls volleyball Championship has been suspended from all volleyball-related activities.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page Sunday (Jan 1) night, Mava also said that it had launched an immediate probe into the incident.

“Mava takes serious note of the viral video and has a zero tolerance policy on using violence against anyone.

“We will take the necessary actions under the law as well as the Mava constitution,” the statement read.

It added that it would be contacting the individuals involved in the incident as well as the relevant authorities.

It was earlier reported that a video of a volleyball coach slapping two of his players had gone viral on social media.

The incident is believed to have happened during the Under-14 Youth Volleyball Championship B-14 2022 in the girls category on Dec 16, 2022.

The third place match involved the Melaka team taking on Johor at a school in Johor.

In the video, which was streamed live on Facebook, a Melaka Coach could be seen slapping two of his players during a break after they had lost points for the team.