Coach Green Happy With Pelicans Defense In Last 2 Games

New Orleans, La– The New Orleans Pelicans have lost games and their way defensively as of late. They are trying to change both. New Orleans is struggling to close out games without the services of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Ingram expects to return Wednesday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Regardless of who is on the court, Coach Willie Green knows that playing solid defense is the calling card for success in the NBA.

Coach Green said after the loss to the Orlando Magic last week that New Orleans needed to re-establish their defensive identity. The Pelicans have done so in the previous two games, surrendering an average of slightly under 100 points. That ranks #1 in the NBA in scoring defense during that stretch.

For the season, the Pelicans rank # 7 in defensive efficiency but No. 3 overall in their last 2. Even though the result of the ballgame was not what the Pelicans wanted, Coach Green admitted their stellar defense was why they were in the contest.

The Pels must maintain their defensive intensity as they embark on a grueling upcoming schedule. They will play eight games in the next 13 days, including six against teams currently above .500.

Six of those games are also against teams currently in the Top 10 in the NBA in scoring. The New Orleans defense will certainly be put to the test very soon.

