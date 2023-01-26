Coach Green Happy With Pelicans Defense In Last 2 Games

New Orleans, La– The New Orleans Pelicans have lost games and their way defensively as of late. They are trying to change both. New Orleans is struggling to close out games without the services of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Ingram expects to return Wednesday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Regardless of who is on the court, Coach Willie Green knows that playing solid defense is the calling card for success in the NBA.

