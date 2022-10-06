Coach Chambers, Cyrus Largie to be on ASUN Men’s Basketball Preseason Show

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The ASUN Conference airs its 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Preseason Show at 7 PM ET, Thursday night on ESPN+. ASUN Assistant Director of Broadcast Services & Digital Strategies Jordan Griffitt serves as host for this Walkthrough of all 14 league squads. The new season marks the 44th year of competition within the conference as the most schools in ASUN history begin their quest to claim the Bob Vanatta Trophy on Monday, Nov. 7.

FGCU will be represented by head coach Pat Chambers and senior guard Cyrus Largie . In the ASUN Preseason Polls that came out yesterday, the Eagles were picked fourth in both the Coaches and Media poll while junior Chase Johnston earned a spot on the Preseason All-ASUN team.

Preseason Show Participants

(Head Coach & Student-Athlete)

Austin Peay Nate James & Elijah Hutchins-Everett

Bellarmine Scott Davenport & Juston Betz

Central Arkansas Anthony Boone & Camren Hunter

Eastern Kentucky AW Hamilton & Michael Moreno

FGCU Pat Chambers & Cyrus Largie

Jacksonville Jordan Mincy & Kevion Nolan

Jacksonville State Ray Harper & Demaree King

Kennesaw State Amir Abdur-Rahim & Chris Youngblood

Liberty Ritchie McKay & Darius McGhee

Lipscomb Lennie Acuff & Ahsan Asadullah

North Alabama Tony Pujol & Will Soucie

North Florida Matthew Driscoll & Jarius Hicklen

Queens Grant Leonard & Kenny Dye

Stetson Donnie Jones & Stephan Swenson

The 2023 ASUN Championship is set to begin on Feb. 27 as a 10-team tournament Hosted by the higher seeds. The Championship final broadcasts live on ESPN when the league Crowns its newest Champion on March 5.

Hurricane Ian Recovery

For information on how you can help out in the Hurricane Ian recovery efforts, please visit fgcu.edu/HurricaneIan.

COACH CHAMBERS

Pat Chambers was officially introduced as the fifth FGCU men’s basketball head Coach in March 2022 bringing a wealth of experience in college basketball highlighted by head coaching stints at Penn State and Boston University. Chambers spent nine years leading the Penn State (2011-20) program and two years as head coach at Boston University (2009-11). He has 190 career victories in that span including four 20-plus win seasons. Part of his career as a head coach was highlighted by leading the Nittany Lions to a No. 9 national ranking in 2019-20 which tied the program’s best-ever ranking set in 1996. Prior to becoming a head coach, he spent five seasons as part of the Villanova staff helping the Wildcats to a Final Four (2009), two Elite Eight , and three Sweet Sixteen Appearances during his tenure.

