Co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore should be Wolverines’ next OC, Devin Gardner says

Despite another successful season on the field that ended in a second straight berth in the College Football Playoff, Michigan fired co-offensive Coordinator Matt Weiss recently after the administration had placed him on leave amid an investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department. So, Coach Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines need to fill a key role on their staff — Weiss also coached quarterbacks. Former Michigan star Devin Gardner said during an interview on 247Sports’ “College Football Today” podcast that Harbaugh should promote co-offensive Coordinator and Offensive line Coach Sherrone Moore to the full-OC role.

“I think the OC is already in the building,” Gardner said. “Sherrone Moore has done a great job with that offense, and the thing is, he and Weiss shared some of the responsibility. … Sherrone Moore, especially toward the end of the season, started taking even more ownership of the offense.”

Moore just completed his fifth season on Harbaugh’s staff, his second as offensive coordinator. From 2018 through 2020, Moore served as the Wolverines’ tight ends coach. Moore arrived in Ann Arbor ahead of the 2018 season from Central Michigan, where he was the Assistant head coach, recruiting coordinator and tight ends coach.

Michigan Returns two of college football’s top skill-position players for 2023 in quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, the latter of whom put himself in the race for the Heisman Trophy prior to a late-season injury he suffered in November. Donovan Edwards, a former 5-star Recruit from Michigan, likewise returns to form a studly tailback tandem.

If Moore takes over as Offensive coordinator, Michigan would still need to hire one countable, on-field position coach. Gardner hinted that he believes that Coach is already on staff in another role, but declined to name the potential candidate.

Whoever coaches Michigan’s quarterbacks will get to work with a gifted young passer in McCarthy, Gardner said. The former 5-star recruit could stand to improve his mechanics heading into 2023, according to the ex-Michigan quarterback.

“I think that his natural gifts are great,” Gardner said. “They are elite. They are next level. But some of the mechanical detail things, once he can get those things under control, there is no ceiling. I think that the Heisman is just scratching the surface. Obviously, there are going to be a lot of people to contend with — the guy at USC who just won the Heisman, an outstanding football player. But I think that the sky is the limit for JJ … The one thing I saw from JJ this year was not a whole a lot of technical improvement.”