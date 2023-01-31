Co-host of CBS Mornings and NFL Analyst Nate Burleson announced as 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards host

CBS Sports Analyst and co-host of CBS Mornings Nate Burleson will host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 along with social media star Charli D’Amelio. The network is calling the event an “immersive” and Slime-tastic” Adventure celebrating kids’ favorites across categories including sports, television, film and more.

The Emmy-award winning studio Analyst has Nickelodeon experience, hosting NFL Slimetime, where NFL games are replayed and highlighted in a new way, with slime end zones and analysis geared towards the network’s audience.

Burleson is excited to host the Awards show: “Hosting NFL Slimetime is always a blast, and I can’t wait to bring that same energy and Slime as co-host of the iconic Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up on Nickelodeon and my kids still love watching, so we’re all ready for the stunts, surprises and superstars that await us at this year’s show.”

The show will of course feature slimings, as well as Celebrity games, logic-defying stunts and Magical illusions.

In the sports categories, WNBA’s Candace Parker, snowboarder Chloe Kim, gymnast Simone Biles and tennis stars Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams and Venus Williams are up for “Favorite Female Sports Star.” In the “Favorite Male Sports Star” category, NBA’s LeBron James and Stephen Curry, soccer star Lionel Messi, NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as well as snowboarder Shaun White are all up to take home the award.

The Kids’ Choice Awards will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, TVLand, CMT and MTV2 on March 4 at 7 pm