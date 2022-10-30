Co-ed Loudonville Christian team tops Northville in Class D boys’ soccer title game

COLONIE — Loudonville Christian won the Section II Class D boys’ soccer championship Saturday with a little help from the girls.

Esiah Bodnaruk and Ben Hoffman scored first-half goals, and the co-ed Eagles held on to beat Northville 2-1 for the program’s first title at Colonie High School.

“I’m in shock,” said Haley Hill, one of eight girls on the Loudonville Christian roster and a starter along with fellow senior Kara Stallmer. “We all came through. We all wanted it.”

That shock stemmed from just how well the Eagles played on the title-game stage against a Northville team that had defeated them 7-1 earlier in the season.

“It was our third game we played,” Loudonville Christian Coach Mike Bibighaus said. “Ben had a concussion, and our eighth graders and girls played scared.”

The rematch was different as the Eagles (No. 2 seed, 16-2-0) scored those two goals and then weathered a comeback bid by the Falcons (No. 1 seed, 16-2-1) with a determined performance.

“Team effort for sure,” said Hoffman, one of nine sophomores on the Eagles’ roster that also includes three freshmen, three eighth-graders and four seniors. “The last time we lost to them 7-1. We wanted some revenge.”

Hill and Stallmer helped that happen with their smart midfield play. Hill saw the ball more often on her side of the field, and was a factor both creating offense with smart passes and slowing down the Falcons with defensive stops.

“Haley hasn’t played a game like that all year,” Bibighaus said.

Hill said all of the girls have grown since that one-sided setback at Northville on Sept. 3. Loudonville Christian didn’t have enough girls to form a team this season, so they joined the boys for a unique and successful mix.

“When we joined we were new,” Hill said. “We’re a lot more skilled now and we’ve got a little confidence.”

Loudonville Christian gained confidence as a group when Bodnaruk took a pass from Ethan Quadrini and chipped the ball over a sliding Northville goalie Landon Frasier 4:12 into the game.

“Scoring first gave us the mindset that we can do this,” Hoffman said. “We can play as good as them. Everything came together.”

“It definitely fuels the momentum,” Bodnaruk, one of the freshmen, said of his goal. “Fuels the team.”

Hoffman scored his goal with 2:01 left in the half on a feed from Quadrini.

Loudonville Christian could have had more in the opening half when earlier Bodnaruk and Quadrini both fired just wide of the left post. In between those efforts, Loudonville Christian freshman goalkeeper Liam Deeb made a diving stop for one of his 10 saves.

“That first half was the best we’ve played,” Bibighaus said.

“We had a couple of breakdowns,” Northville Coach Steve Clapper said. “With a couple of exceptions, we did well on defense.”

Northville got its goal with 3:53 left when Liam Halloran headed in a corner kick from fellow senior JT Artikuski. Deeb stopped the only shot he saw after that.

“We had several chances,” said Clapper, whose Western Athletic Conference Mohawk Division Champs beat North Warren 4-0 and Hartford 6-0 to reach Saturday’s final. “The shots didn’t fall our way. That’s the frustrating thing.”

Northville never relented in its comeback bid while it was trying to match the Section II Class D title the school’s girls’ team won Friday.

“They didn’t want to see the dream come to an end,” said Clapper, whose Falcons had climbed to No. 4 in the state rankings. “They fought. They left everything on the field.”

Loudonville Christian, ranked No. 14 in the state, topped Argyle 8-1 and Mekeel Christian Academy 4-3 in overtime to reach the Championship contest. Quadrini, a sophomore, supplied the game-winning goal against Mekeel before playing the role of key distributor Saturday.

“We all contributed and all did our job,” Bodnauk said. “Our defense was awesome. When we played them the first time they were passing over our defense and finishing. Not tonight.”

Loudonville Christian will play Section XI representative Greenport (4-12) in a regional semifinal game Wednesday at 4 pm at Guilderland.

Halftime: Loudonville Christian led 2-0. Loudonville Christian scoring: Bodnaruk 1-0, Hoffman 1-0, Quadrini 0-2. Northville scoring: Halloran 1-0, Artikuski 0-1. Goalkeepers: Loudonville Chrstian, Deeb, 10 saves. Northville, Frasier 9 clays.