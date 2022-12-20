CMU to Rekindle Toilet Paper Toss Tradition at Jan. 28 Men’s Basketball Game

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—In Celebration of the 40thth anniversary of the first Toilet Paper Toss game in school history, Central Michigan will bring back this tradition when it hosts Rival Western Michigan for a White-Out men’s basketball contest on Saturday, January 28 at McGuirk Arena.

Fans are encouraged to wear white shirts and will have the opportunity to participate in the previously well-known CMU tradition of throwing toilet paper rolls on the playing floor. A time for the simultaneous toss is still yet to be determined. White pompoms will be distributed to the first 2,500 fans in the arena and the first 250 students will receive a free Snake Pit tee shirt. CMU Athletics Hall of Famer, former CMU basketball star, and 15-year NBA Veteran Dan Majerle will also be honored during the contest. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET at McGuirk Arena.

For this game, fans will receive 40 percent off on general admission tickets. Adult general admission seating is priced at $9 (regularly $15), youth/senior general admission is $7 (regularly $12), and group general admission (10 or more tickets) is $3 per person (regularly $5). Tickets can be purchased at this link.

“We are extremely excited to bring this event to our fans,” Central Michigan Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Amy Folan said. “This game will have something for everyone. We will rekindle a school tradition that everyone can participate in, play our Rival in Western Michigan, welcome back a Chippewas’ Legend in Dan Majerle, and host a White-Out. I urge fans to buy their tickets now.”

The toilet paper toss tradition began at Central Michigan during the 1982-83 basketball season with the first event occurring in early February 1983. The fad was short-lived but was brought back in 1986 by the Athletic department. An iconic photograph during the Feb. 18, 1987, game against Western Michigan, taken by CMU photographer Peggy Brisbane, was published in People Magazine.

During that time, Central Michigan’s student section was known as the Snake Pit. During games, the student group sported maroon t-shirts depicting a snake logo. Legend has it that a Rival Coach referred to playing a game in the arena as being in a “snake pit” and the name was subsequently adopted by the CMU student section.

