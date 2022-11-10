CMR volleyball takes on Helena High in the first round of the state tournament

The CM Russell High volleyball team is set for another run at a Championship as the Montana State Volleyball Tournament kicks off Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman Thursday.

The Rustlers are the No. 4 seed out of the Eastern Conference in the Class AA field, facing off with the top team out of the Western AA Helena High in the first round at 2 pm

CMR, which won a state title last season and was runner-up the year before, is 22-6 on the season following a fourth-place showing at last week’s Eastern AA tourney in Great Falls. The Rustlers fell to No. 2 Billing Senior in four sets in the conference semis before sweeping Bozeman in a consolation match to clinch a tournament berth.

The Winner of the CMR-Helena High Matchup will take on the victor of Missoula Sentinel-Billings Senior at 8 pm, while the loser falls to loser-out action at noon on Friday.

Tournaments for Classes A, B, and C will also take place over the three-day slate at Brick Breeden on the Montana State University campus, with Championship matches scheduled for noon on Saturday, and “if-necessary” title contests at 2 pm

All classes have an eight-team field, with Class A having a play-in game Wednesday between Billings Central and Corvallis, according to 406 MT Sports. The Winner of that match earns the No. 4 seed and will play Polson on Thursday.

All quarterfinal matches will take place at 6 and 8 pm Thursday. Full brackets and tournament schedules can be found on the Montana High School Association website at mhsa.org/vbpostseason. The following is Thursday’s first-round schedule for all tournaments:

Class AA

10 a.m. Billings West (No. 1 East) vs. Missoula Big Sky (No. 4 West)

12 pm Bozeman Gallatin (No. 3 East) vs. Missoula Hellgate (No. 2 West)

2 pm Helena High (No. 1 West) vs. CM Russell High (No. 4 East)

4 pm Missoula Sentinel (No. 3 West) vs. Billings Senior (No. 2 East)

Class A

10 a.m. Polson (No. 1 West) vs. Billings Central/Corvallis

12 pm Havre (No. 2 East) vs. Hamilton (No. 3 West)

2 pm Stevensville (No. 2 West) vs. Laurel (No. 3 East)

4 pm Hardin (No. 1 East) vs. Ronan (No. 4 West)

Class B

10 a.m. Thompson Falls (No. 1 West) vs. Townsend (No. 4 South)

12 pm Huntley Project (No. 1 South) vs. Glasgow (No. 2 North)

2 pm Choteau (No. 1 North) vs. Colstrip (No. 3 South)

4 pm Shepherd (No. 2 South) vs. Bigfork (No. 2 West)

Class C

10 am Circle (No. 1 East) vs. Chinook (No. 2 North)

12 pm Bridger (No. 1 South) vs. Twin Bridges (No. 2 West)

2 pm Manhattan Christian (No. 1 West) vs. Roy-Winifred (No. 2 South)

4 pm Belt (No. 1 North) vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale (No. 2 East)