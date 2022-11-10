CMR volleyball takes on Helena High in the first round of the state tournament

The CM Russell High volleyball team is set for another run at a Championship as the Montana State Volleyball Tournament kicks off Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman Thursday.

The Rustlers are the No. 4 seed out of the Eastern Conference in the Class AA field, facing off with the top team out of the Western AA Helena High in the first round at 2 pm

CMR, which won a state title last season and was runner-up the year before, is 22-6 on the season following a fourth-place showing at last week’s Eastern AA tourney in Great Falls. The Rustlers fell to No. 2 Billing Senior in four sets in the conference semis before sweeping Bozeman in a consolation match to clinch a tournament berth.

The Winner of the CMR-Helena High Matchup will take on the victor of Missoula Sentinel-Billings Senior at 8 pm, while the loser falls to loser-out action at noon on Friday.

Tournaments for Classes A, B, and C will also take place over the three-day slate at Brick Breeden on the Montana State University campus, with Championship matches scheduled for noon on Saturday, and “if-necessary” title contests at 2 pm

