CMPS girls take first in ‘B’ at board-wide volleyball tourney

MINDEMOYA—Not only did the Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) co-ed volleyball teams win the Manitoulin Island volleyball Championships last week, the CMPS girls’ team won the B Championship at the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) playdowns.

On Thursday, December 8, the CMPS girls’ volleyball team competed at the RDSB ‘B’ volleyball Championships at Lasalle Secondary School in Sudbury.

“The girls competed at the RDSB tournament and took first place in the ‘B’ division,” said CMPS Coach Lisa Pennie. She explained the girls’ team captured first place in their pool to move onto the Playoffs where they continued undefeated. In the semi-finals CMPS faced another Island team, Little Current Public School (LCPS), losing the first game in the set but then came back to win the second and third games in the set to move onto the Finals against Loellen. “Each game in the Finals was close but CMPS was able to defeat Loellen in two games to win the set and the RDSB ‘B’ championship!”

The CMPS girls’ volleyball team included Kimberlee Williams, Elizabeth Cooper, Corie Brown, Samantha McKenzie, Brinley Watson, Jolie Labranche, Kaci Lariviere, Amber Brizula and Scarlet Mohr and Coach Lisa Pennie.

On Monday, December 12, both CMPS co-ed volleyball teams went undefeated during round-robin play in their respective divisions to win the Island co-ed tournament titles in the A and B division. Casey Boisvert and Lisa Pennie coached the teams, with the tournament taking place at the Four Directions Complex in Aundeck Omni Kaning.

The ‘A’ division winners included Kimberlee Williams, Amber Brizuela, Corie Brown, Brinley Watson, Ethan McKenzie, Anders Watson and Jack Bridgeman.

The CMPS ‘B’ division Champions included Josiah Wilton, Jonathan Cooper, Chase Taylor, Samantha McKenzie, Elisabeth Cooper, Scarlet Mohr, Jonah Balfe and Kaci Lariviere.