CM local roundup: Hall-Dale boys basketball team stops Buckfield

BUCKFIELD — TJ Wilson and Jackson Leach paced the Hall-Dale boys basketball team to a 61-39 win over Buckfield on Wednesday night.

Wilson led Hall-Dale (6-2) with 14 points, while Leach finished with 10. Tayshawn Cleveland contributed eight points, Carter Bourque had seven, and Keegan Cary and Nick Brown each hit two 3-pointers and scored six points.

Ayden Jefferson put up a game-high 24 points for Buckfield (2-7). Gavin Charest added six and RJ Loring had five.

MT. ABRAM 89, TELSTAR 30: Kaden Pillsbury scored 24 points as the Roadrunners earned the easy win at Strong.

Payton Mitchell and Cam Gray added 13 points each for Mt. Abram (7-2), which saw 11 different players enter the scoresheet.

Wyatt Lilly scored 14 points for Telstar (1-7), followed by Evan Leach with 12.

DIRIGO 76, CARRABEC 57: The Cougars (10-0) preserved their unblemished record in a Mountain Valley Conference win at Dixfield.

Charlie Houghton led Dirigo with 17 points followed by teammates Airick Richards (13) and Trent Holman (12). Dixfield used nine 3-pointers to help dismiss the Cobras (3-5).

Carrabec‘s Luke Carey tossed in the game-high 22 points and Joel Gehrke had 15.