Clutch Pro Tour Unveils New Changes Ahead Of 2023 Season

In a post via their social media platforms, the Clutch Pro Tour stated: “We are proud to unveil our new Revolutionary system to develop golf designed specifically to enhance the development of talent.”

What does the announcement entail you may ask. Well, the Tour is continuing their partnership with Mizuno, with its Miz Next Gen Series increasing to a two tier system with a minimum season payout of £1.8 million.

Tier 1 events will guarantee a purse of £60,000 per tournament, with three events boasting a £100,000 minimum, while tier 2 tournaments will then guarantee a purse of £30,000.

Along with the events, Clutch Pro Tour will also be providing over 40 invites to Challenge Tour and DP World Tour tournaments, with its aim continuing to be developing up and coming talent.

In a statement from Clutch Pro Tour CEO, Tom Hayward, he said: “We are exceptionally proud to present our plans for 2023, a strategy that will revolutionize the development of golf. We are driven by a passion to support our members and we look forward to welcoming Golfers from across Europe to our tour in 2023.”

Andy Sullivan is one of the many names to feature on the Clutch Pro Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2022, the circuit held 25 events and also handed out opportunities for its female golfers to obtain invitations to both Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour tournaments.