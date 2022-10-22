Clutch Pro Tour Unveils New Changes Ahead Of 2023 Season

In a post via their social media platforms, the Clutch Pro Tour stated: “We are proud to unveil our new Revolutionary system to develop golf designed specifically to enhance the development of talent.”

What does the announcement entail you may ask. Well, the Tour is continuing their partnership with Mizuno, with its Miz Next Gen Series increasing to a two tier system with a minimum season payout of £1.8 million.

