Clutch Goal Gives Women’s Soccer Road Point

CHARLESTON, SC – Longwood Women’s soccer earned a point on the road with a 1-1 tie at Charleston Southern. Savannah Zero came through in the clutch with a goal in the 89th minute that evened the score.

Goals (Assists)

88′ Charleston Southern—Fiama Hidalgo (Erin Rush)

89′ Longwood— Savannah Zero ( Alayna Palamar , Julia Gill )

HOW IT HAPPENED:

A back and forth soccer match went down to the wire, as the Longwood (5-8-4, 2-4-2 Big South) defense kept Charleston Southern (5-8-3, 3-3-2) off the board for the first 87 minutes.

However, in the 87th minute, Fiama Hidalgo Struck first off a corner kick for the Bucs in the 88th minute off a feed from Erin Rush.

The Lancers refused to give up, and that persistence paid off with a Lightning Strike 30 seconds later. Savannah Zero tied the match with her third goal of the season, with both Alayna Palamar and Julia Gill tallying an assist on the play.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“In all my years as head coach of this program, I’ve never experienced a finish like that,” said Longwood Head Coach Todd Dyer . “I thought CSU was the better team in the first half, and then we Flipped it and were better in the second. When they scored so late on the corner, it felt like a Massive gut punch. But then our team showed amazing character and grit by marching right back down the field for the equalizer. It’s just surreal to see a team come together and respond like that.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Noll’s goal in the 89th minute was the Deepest in a match that Longwood has scored this season.

For Gill, it was her second straight match with an assist.

The assist was Palamar’s first of the season.

Sadie Kerns had three saves in goal in her first career start for Longwood.

Longwood tallied nine shots to Charleston Southern’s 17 in the match.

UP NEXT:

Longwood heads to Campbell on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to close the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7 pm

