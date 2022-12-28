Cluster University Linguistics & Literature Department organizes ‘Invited Lecture Series’ – The Dispatch

Jammu: The Department of Linguistics and Literature, School of Humanities & Liberal Arts, Cluster University of Jammu, initiated “Invited Lecture Series” on Wednesday.

The Department held the series by inviting Dr. Garima Gupta, Assistant Professor, University of Jammu, as a Guest Speaker, who delivered a lecture to the students of 3rd, 5th, and 7th semesters of PGI Linguistics & Literature, on the topic “Introduction to Stylistics”.

Her deliberation was followed by an interactive session in which she practically taught the students how to analyze the formal texts considering the style in literary context.

This lecture series is being organized under the patronage of Vice Chancellor, Prof. Bechan Lal, Cluster University of Jammu, where prominent academicians and litterateurs will be invited in blended mode to deliver the lectures and interact with the students of the School.

These invited lectures will provide a broad perspective and help the students in updating their knowledge in relevant domains of studies.

Dr. Reena Salaria, Head and Co-ordinator of the department of Linguistics and Literature welcomed the guest speaker Dr. Garima Gupta and highlighted the relevance and the need to organize such lectures, where the students are exposed to learning opportunities.

Dr. Ravi Parihar, Faculty of the department Coordinated the program and presented a vote of thanks.