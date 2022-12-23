Club León Coach Nicolás Larcamón wouldn’t say no to Mexico

Like many other coaches, there’s a sparkle in Nicolás Larcamón’s eyes when he’s asked about his desire to lead the Mexican national team one day.

In an interview with Fox Sports MX, the Club León head coach acknowledged that taking charge of El Tri is a challenge that any coach would like to take on.

“I don’t know if there’s a Coach in the world who would say no”

“When you talk about the Mexico team, I don’t know if there’s a Coach in the world who would say no to an opportunity like that,” Larcamón said. “It’s an important challenge and it comes with the potential to achieve a lot of success.”

DNA of Mexican soccer also a draw, Larcarmón says

The 38-year-old Argentine added that the profile of Mexican soccer players makes the possibility of coaching the country’s national team even more attractive.

“Mexican players are hardwired with many capabilities that meet the needs of any coach who wants to develop a high-intensity team,” Larcamón explained. “Mexican soccer players’ conditioning is excellent and they’re technically very adept. From the get-go, they’re placed in a very competitive league, a league that demands a lot of its players.”

Larcarmón also noted that were he ever to Coach Mexico, he’d be able to draw on the support of the excellent Backroom team that surrounds him.

“You obviously feel you’re capable – and not because you yourself can do the job, but also because I know I have a team around me that has all the tools for a challenge of such magnitudethey said.