Club de Golf Alcanada bares its teeth further

The Frenchman, Saddier did have the best of the conditions as he was off first, starting on the tenth hole he opened up with four birdies in his first four holes getting him on his way.

“I was lucky because I was the first off the wind was quite calm the first six or seven holes and I took advantage of that with five birdies in the first nine. After that I just managed well and hit some good shots, had some good birdie chances again and that’s it, good score.”

Sitting 43rd in the Road to Mallorca Rankings, the 30 year old knows only a win or Solo second is his only hope of climbing inside the top 20.

“I know I need to win or maybe second, that the only thing that matters to be honest, I am just here to win. I just take my chance and not have any regrets at the end of the week and we will see”

Baldwin on the other hand is currently sitting 22nd, two spots outside the automatic qualification spots. After a level par front nine, he managed to find his stride coming in by birdieing the 11th, 12th and 13th to finish the day on a five under total. The 36-year-old is the oldest player in the field this week, and has fond memories of being in this event 11 years ago.

“In 2011 I had come into this week and had already secured my card. This week is completely different, I feel like I am in a nothing to lose situation only to gain, so I am just going to not put any pressure on myself and see where I go.

A home comfort for Baldwin is that he has his partner in tow supporting him this week in Mallorca.

“She’s great, she’s ultra-positive, won’t let me say a bad word about myself and things like that so she’s great to have around she’s like my number one fan so I can’t complain at that.”

Germany’s Nick Bachem sits one shot back at four under par, and Jeong weon Ko from France a further shot back.