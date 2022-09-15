Club could let Arsenal target with CL goal this season leave in January

Benfica are willing to let Arsenal target Alex Grimaldo leave the club in January, according to CalcioMercato.

The report suggests that Benfica don’t want to lose the 26-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

Arsenal are one of a number of Clubs interested in Grimaldo, and ‘have gathered information on his quote’.

The ‘world-class’ defender is on the radar of Juventus, Manchester City and Barcelona.





Grimaldo has also previously been linked with a move to Newcastle, who are also eyeing a move in January.

The Spaniard has already opened his Champions League account this season, scoring a Thunderbolt against Maccabi Haifa.

Benfica could let Grimaldo leave in January

Despite the links between Arsenal and Grimaldo, a move for the 26-year-old seems unlikely.

Grimaldo is primarily a left-back, but Mikel Arteta already has two very strong options in his position.

Kieran Tierney has been a reliable player for Arteta in this role.

However, the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko demoted Tierney to the bench after having a storming start to his Arsenal career.

There are reports that Zinchenko is desperate to play in midfield for Arsenal.

Arsenal were keen on bringing in another midfielder in the transfer window but this didn’t materialise.

If Arteta decided to shift Zinchenko into midfield, this would potentially leave Arsenal short at left-back.

For this reason, a move for Grimaldo might make sense if Benfica are willing to let him leave in January.

However, this situation seems very far away right now, and a move for Grimaldo is unlikely at this stage.