Club at Savannah Harbor welcomes new Director of Golf

Savannah, Georgia (January 12, 2023) – The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia recently welcomed John McLaughlin as the facility’s new Director of Golf. In his position, McLaughlin will oversee all golf operations for the 18-hole facility annually recognized as one of the “Best Courses You Can Play in Georgia” by Golfweek Magazine.

A 22-year golf industry veteran, McLaughlin was born and raised in Savannah. He began his golf career in 2001 at the local Municipal course where he learned about golf operations and agronomy. In 2004, he became Assistant golf professional at Savannah Quarters, a Troon Privé-managed property in Savannah. His professional journey includes head golf professional positions at golf courses in Colorado, California, Georgia, and South Carolina, before he was named director of golf at a 36-hole facility in Palm Desert, Calif. in 2008. In 2018, he returned to Georgia and joined the team at Reynolds Lake Oconee as the corporate sales manager. McLaughlin most recently served as the head professional and golf sales manager at Haig Point Club in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

A Class-A member of the PGA of America, McLaughlin has a degree in Information Technology from Armstrong State University in Savannah. He is married to his wife Holly and they have two sons.

In September 2022, The Club at Savannah Harbor reopened following a five-month, $1.2 million renovation. The renovation focused on Rebuilding greens and resurfacing with Certified TifEagle Bermuda grass, and improving the course’s irrigation and drainage systems. Since opening for play in 1999, the original Bob Cupp and Sam Snead design had remained largely unchanged. The golf course winds its way through the tidal Wetlands offering scenic views of the surrounding area. The former home to the PGA TOUR Champions’ Liberty Mutual Insurance Legends of Golf Championship is Nestled between the banks of the Savannah and Back Rivers of the Splendid Georgia Low Country.

The adjacent Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa is located along the banks of the Savannah River and provides a peaceful retreat from the city with convenient access to historic downtown Savannah. The resort features a Renewing and modern ambiance, providing the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the unrivaled, breathtaking views across the Savannah River. In addition to Incredible golf, The Westin Savannah Harbor includes the Heavenly Spa, Har-Tru tennis courts and 403 rooms and suites with signature Westin Heavenly® Beds and Heavenly® Bath amenities for a restful stay. Guests can enjoy casual dining or cocktails at Champions Bar & Grill, Escape Pool Bar & Grill and Midnight Sun Lounge, as well as southern coastal cuisine at Aqua Star.

For more information on The Club at Savannah Harbor, visit www.theclubatsavannahharbor.com or call (912) 201-2240.

About Troon

The Club at Savannah Harbor is managed by Troon Golf. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf and golf-related Hospitality management company providing services at 750-plus locations, including 725-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses around the globe. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon’s award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 600-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon’s family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Indigo Sports, CADDYMASTER, ClubUp, Cliff Drysdale Tennis, Peter Burwash International, True Club Solutions, RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design, Casa Verde Golf and ICON Management. For additional news and information, visit www.Troon.com .