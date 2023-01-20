Club América’s Sporting President: “I hope Raúl Jiménez Returns soon”

There have been lots of rumors flying around about Raúl Jiménez’s possible departure from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wandererswith the striker on the radar of several teams, incl Club Americawhose Sporting President Santiago Baños has said that he has the feeling that the Mexican international will return to Las Águilas one day.

Club América “will always be Raúl Jiménez’s home”

“I will always say it. The door is open to him. He is a guy who knows what it means to wear the shirt, it’s in his blood. I had the opportunity to see him before the World Cup, when he was doing his rehabilitation at the club. I think he’s keen to return one day and I hope it happens soon. This will always be his home. He’s welcome here,” Baños said in an interview with Fox Sports’ Rubén Rodríguez.

Jiménez won two league championships with América but it was his performances for the Mexican national team that brought him to the attention of Clubs in Europewhere they won trophies with Atlético de Madrid in Spain and Benfica in Portugal.

Which injuries have stalled Raúl Jiménez’s career?

The striker also excelled at Wolves in the Premier League before suffering a serious head injury in November 2020 which kept him on the sidelines for almost a year. They returned to action after a long period of rehabilitation but was initially not allowed to head the ball having undergone surgery after a Clash of heads with David Luiz in a league match against Arsenal.

Jiménez has not been able to recapture his best form since and has also been hampered by other injuries. An ongoing groin issue kept him out of action in the run-up to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and although he eventually made Mexico’s roster, he was clearly not fully fit and had a very limited impact in the tournament.