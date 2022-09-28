Closings, cancellations, postponements announced ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian has led to the postponement or cancellation of events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

This list will be updated as more information comes in:

HORRY COUNTY

Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that all district facilities and schools will be closed Friday for an eLearning day due to the weather. Officials said school staff members will provide directions for students regarding the remote day. All after-school activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday have also been cancelled.

HCS employees will also work remotely except for Nutrition services staff, bus drivers, maintenance technicians and building services staff. The district said those employees will be allowed to make up the day based on their schedules.

The Georgetown County School District also made Friday an eLearning day, with all of its facilities closed and after-school activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday canceled. In addition, all GCSD activities scheduled for Saturday have also been called off. The district said it intends to return to normal operations on Monday.

A Myrtle Beach Fire Safety event scheduled for Saturday at the Coastal Grand Mall was postponed until Oct. 22.

The City of North Myrtle Beach has canceled its Farmers Market event scheduled for Friday.

Barefoot Landing’s OktoberFest! rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 from Oct. 1.

Several Grand Strand and Pee Dee high school football games have also been rescheduled due to the storm.

Brookgreen Gardens announced it will close Friday, with a tentative reopening date of Saturday.

Myrtle Beach has canceled Mrytle’s Market, The Market Common Market, the Goomday Kickball tournament, and Myrtle Beach Recreation Center’s after-school program. The Myrtle Beach Barc Parcs will also be closed Friday.

The “I Love Seafood” festival has been rescheduled to Nov. 5-6, the Fall Jerk Festival has moved to Oct. 30, Pride in the Park is now on Oct. 22 and Britfest Car Show at The Market Common will be held Oct. 15.

FLORENCE COUNTY

Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5 announce e-learning day in preparation for Hurricane Ian | Florence County schools are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian, announcing Friday as an e-learning day. Florence County School District 5 has canceled all after-school activities for Thursday and Friday, with plans to return to normal Monday, Oct. 3.

Florence-Darlington Technical College will also operate virtually on Friday due to the storm.

Florence After 5, scheduled for Friday, September 30 is canceled due to forecast impacts of rain and wind associated with Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian. The city says it will be unable to reschedule the event due to a full slate of events scheduled in October, November, and December. Florence After 5 will return on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Pee Dee Plant and Flower Festival – The Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market has been rescheduled for Oct. 14-16, 2022. The festival was originally set for this weekend.

Lake City administrative offices will be closed on Friday, with plans to reopen Monday. All events are canceled for Friday and Saturday. Sandbags are available at the Public Works Department to Lake City Residents on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of 10 per household. Trash pick-up for Friday will be pushed to Monday.

Frances Marion University will cancel Friday classes and activities will be canceled throughout the weekend. Essential workers will still report to work. Dining Services and dorms will remain open and classes will resume on Monday at 8:30 am

DILLON COUNTY

Dillon School Districts Three and Four will have an eLearning Day Friday due to inclement weather.

MARLBORO COUNTY

Marlboro County School District will have a half day Thursday and eLearning Friday. All extracurricular activities Friday will be cancelled.

The Humane Society of Marlboro County will be closed this Friday and Saturday, September 30 and October 1 due to heavy rainfall and winds expected from Hurricane Ian. Staff will still be on site to feed and clean.

STATE

South Carolina reschedules game against SC State due to Hurricane Ian impacts – The Gamecocks will take on the Bulldogs at 7 pm Thursday instead of Saturday at noon.

South Carolina State University will cancel Friday classes and it has rescheduled the Friday volleyball match against North Carolina Central University to Sunday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.