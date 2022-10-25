Clippers vs. Thunder prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 25 best bets from proven model

The LA Clippers (2-1) travel to Paycom Center as they face the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) on Tuesday night. On Sunday, the Clippers suffered their first loss of the season in a 112-95 final to the Suns, while OKC has lost all three of its games by 10 points or fewer. Los Angeles won two of three matchups between the teams last season. Paul George (illness) and Marcus Morris (personal) are out for LA, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip), Josh Giddey (ankle) and Jalen Williams (face) out for OKC.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm ET from Oklahoma City, Okla. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Clippers vs. Thunder odds. The over/under for total points is set at 213.5.

Clippers vs. Thunder spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Thunder Over-Under: 213.5 points

Clippers vs. Thunder money line: Clippers -480, Thunder +360

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers are elite defensively, led by two-time Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles ranks sixth in points allowed per game and seventh in defensive efficiency. The Clippers are holding opponents to just 42.6 FG%, which is the fourth-lowest mark in the NBA. Leonard is averaging 1.5 steals per game while center Ivica Zubac leads the team with 2.0 blocks per night.

Los Angeles is one of the deepest teams in the league and has eight players averaging at least 7.0 points per game. It also has elite shooting with the likes of Leonard, Norman Powell and Luke Kennard, who led the NBA with 44.9% from deep last season. LA also benefits from OKC’s best two players — Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey — being inactive for Tuesday.

Why the Thunder can cover

While OKC is down a couple of key players, so is Los Angeles as leading scorer George is out as is third-leading scorer Morris. Additionally, Leonard has been limited at the early start of the season as he’s coming off the bench and is averaging just 21 minutes per game.

The Thunder should have an advantage on the glass as LA has just one rotation player who stands above 6-foot-8. OKC already ranks fourth in rebounds per game, with top-10 marks in both offensive and defensive rebounds per contest. Although a young squad, Oklahoma City cherishes the ball as its 12.7 turnovers per game are the fourth-fewest in the NBA. Additionally, OKC has been competitive in the early season, covering in two of its three games thus far.

