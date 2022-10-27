Clippers vs. Thunder odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 27 predictions from proven computer models

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 pm ET Thursday at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City is 1-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Los Angeles is 2-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. These two played on Tuesday, also in Oklahoma City, and the Thunder both won and covered.

Thunder vs. Clippers spread: Thunder +7

Thunder vs. Clippers over/under: 218.5 points

Thunder vs. Clippers money line: Oklahoma City +228, Los Angeles -285

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers

What to know about the Clippers

The Clippers are out to make up for these teams’ Matchup on Tuesday. The game between Los Angeles and Oklahoma City was not particularly close, with Los Angeles falling 108-94. Point guard Reggie Jackson wasn’t much of a difference maker for Los Angeles; Jackson finished with only nine points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

LA played that game without Kawhi Leonard (knee), Paul George (illness) and Marcus Morris (personal). George is listed as questionable for Tonight while both Leonard and Morris remain out. The Clippers are really struggling on the Offensive end of the court, ranking last in points per game, last in turnovers, and third-worst in made three-pointers.

What to know about the Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 33 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocks in Tuesday’s win over Los Angeles. Second-year player, Tre Mann, scored 25 points as he got the start in place of Josh Giddey (ankle), who remains out, as does Rookie Jalen Williams (face).

Despite being the second-youngest team in the NBA, OKC is cherishing the ball and is committing just 11 turnovers per game, the fewest in the NBA. It is also attacking the glass as the Thunder lead the NBA in rebounds per game. However, there is still lots of progress to be made on outside shooting as Oklahoma City ranks 29th in three-point percentage and 30th in FG percentage.

