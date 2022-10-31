Clippers vs. Rockets prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Oct. 31 best bets from proven model

Kevin Porter Jr. and the Houston Rockets (1-6) hit the road to take on Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4) at 10:30 pm ET Monday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Both teams have struggled in the early going of the 2022 NBA season, with the Rockets Entering this Matchup looking to snap a three-game losing streak and the Clippers Entering the game hoping to end a four-game slide. Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains out for the Clippers.

Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Rockets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.5.

Clippers vs. Rockets spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Rockets over/under: 224 points

Clippers vs. Rockets money line: Los Angeles -455, Houston 345

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Houston Rockets

What you need to know about the Clippers

It was all tied up 52-52 at halftime, but Los Angeles was not quite the New Orleans Pelicans’ equal in the second half when they met on Sunday. The Clippers suffered a Grim 112-91 defeat to the Pelicans. Point guard Reggie Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Clippers will once again be without All-Star guard Kawhi Leonard against the Rockets. They still have a Talented roster in place, led by Paul George, who is averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in 2022. Los Angeles will need increased production from its key role players — John Wall, Marcus Morris Sr ., Norman Powell, and Jackson — to cover the spread against a young, but talented, Rockets team.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, the Rockets received a tough blow on Sunday as they fell 124-109 to the Phoenix Suns. A silver lining for Houston was the play of point guard Kevin Porter, who had 26 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Houston is far from being considered among the upper Echelon of the Western Conference, but they do have some nice young pieces to build around. Porter is a rising NBA star and is averaging 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 2022. Rookie center Alperen Sengun is Emerging as a double-double machine, with the 20-year-old averaging 15.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season.

