Clippers vs. Pistons prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 17 best bets from proven model

The Los Angeles Clippers (8-7) are set to host the Detroit Pistons (3-12) at 10:30 pm ET Thursday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Clippers are 3-4 at home, while the Pistons are 0-7 on the road. Detroit is looking to snap a four-game losing streak after falling to the Toronto Raptors 115-111 in their last outing. The Clippers are hoping to bounce back from a tight 103-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Clippers vs. Pistons spread: Clippers -9.5

Clippers vs. Pistons over/under: 217 points

Clippers vs. Pistons money line: Los Angeles -440, Detroit 335

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons

What you need to know about the Clippers

It was a hard-fought contest, but the Clippers had to settle for a 103-101 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. The Clips were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 54-32 at the end of the half), but they just didn’t have quite enough oomph. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from power forward Nicolas Batum, who shot 7-for-7 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five boards, and power forward Marcus Morris, who had 18 points.

The Clippers have done a good job of staying afloat in the Western Conference while they wait for Kawhi Leonard (knee) to return to action. Paul George has been outstanding for Los Angeles this year, averaging 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Aside from George, the Clippers have six additional players averaging double digits in points this season, led by Marcus Morris Sr. (15.0) and John Wall (13.0).

What you need to know about the Pistons

Speaking of close games: Detroit was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 115-111 to the Toronto Raptors. The top scorer for Detroit was shooting guard Jaden Ivey (21 points). Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists for the Pistons.

The Pistons have experienced some struggles on the Offensive end, as they have only been able to knock down 42.9% of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. Detroit has a young, yet talented, roster that is experiencing some growing pains, but remains fully capable of erupting on any given night. They will have a big hole in their lineup tonight, however, with Cade Cunningham (shin) still out.

