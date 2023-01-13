Clippers vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 13 predictions from proven computer models

The Denver Nuggets will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Denver opened that perfect four-game homestand with a 122-91 win against the Clippers last Thursday. Los Angeles, meanwhile, snapped its six-game losing skid with a 113-101 win against Dallas on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 10 pm ET. Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Nuggets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 224.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets spread: Clippers -2.5

Clippers vs. Nuggets over/under: 224.5 points

Clippers vs. Nuggets money line: Los Angeles -140, Denver +118

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver has already dominated Los Angeles once this month, blowing out the Clippers in a 122-91 win last Thursday. The Nuggets have added wins over the Cavaliers, Lakers and Suns since then, with all three of those wins coming by double digits as well. They have covered the spread at a 7-1-1 clip in their last nine games and have won seven of the last eight meetings between these teams.

Center Nikola Jokic leads Denver with 24.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, although he is questionable for this game due to right wrist injury management. He has not missed a game since Nov. 20, but there is a chance that the team could rest him on Friday. The Nuggets have six other players scoring in double figures, including Jamal Murray’s 18.4 points per game.

Why the Clippers can cover

Los Angeles is coming off one of its best performances of the season, picking up a 113-101 win against Dallas as a 1-point favorite on Tuesday night. Kawhi Leonard poured in a season-high 33 points, while Norman Powell added 27 points, helping the Clippers overcome a 43-point showing from Luka Doncic. Leonard has been playing his best basketball in several years, scoring at least 24 points in four of his last five games.

He missed last season due to a knee injury, but he has now played at least 36 minutes in consecutive games for the first time in two seasons. The two-time NBA Finals MVP set the tone against Dallas with 11 first-quarter points.

