Clippers vs. Mavericks odds, line: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-21) will try to snap their six-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (23-18) on Tuesday night. Los Angeles opened its five-game homestand with a 112-108 loss to Atlanta on Sunday. Dallas has lost two of its last three games, falling to Oklahoma City in a 120-109 final on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 pm ET. The latest Clippers vs. Mavericks odds from Caesars Sportsbook have the game as a pick'em, while the over/under is set at 221.5.

Clippers vs. Mavericks spread: Clippers PK

Clippers vs. Mavericks over/under: 221.5 points

Clippers vs. Mavericks money line: Los Angeles -110, Dallas -110

Featured Game | Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Why the Clippers can cover

Dallas has lost all four of its games without Luka Doncic on the court, including Sunday’s setback against Oklahoma City. The Mavericks could be without him again on Tuesday, as he is questionable due to an ankle injury. They also came up short in a 124-95 blowout loss to Boston with Doncic on the court last Thursday, so they have hit a small rough patch over the past week.

Los Angeles led Atlanta by 11 points with 6:45 remaining before giving up a 21-6 run to close the game in a 112-108 loss on Sunday. Kawhi Leonard was able to return after missing last Friday’s game against Minnesota, scoring 29 points in a season-high 38 minutes. He’s not even listed on Tuesday’s injury report and is facing a Dallas team that has only covered the spread seven times in its last 26 road games.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Each of Doncic’s previous four absences this season have come during the second leg of a back-to-back, so it is safe to assume that he will play on Tuesday night. He has been red-hot of late, averaging 38.8 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists in his last nine appearances. Center Christian Wood is having a strong campaign as well, scoring 18.2 points and grabbing 8.2 rebounds.

Los Angeles is riding a season-long six-game losing streak after blowing its late lead against Atlanta. The Clippers are playing without leading scorer Paul George (hamstring) along with guard Luke Kennard (calf). They have failed to cover the spread in five straight games, while Dallas has covered at a 27-13-1 clip in its last 41 games following a loss.

