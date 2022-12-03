Clippers vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 3 predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will try to build on their blowout win over Indiana when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento snapped its three-game losing streak with a 137-114 win over the Pacers on Wednesday. Los Angeles had won consecutive games before losing to Utah on Wednesday.

Tip-off is set for 4 pm ET. Los Angeles is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Clippers vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Clippers vs. Kings spread: Clippers -1.5

Clippers vs. Kings over/under: 228 points

Clippers vs. Kings money line: Los Angeles -125, Sacramento +105

Why the Clippers can cover

Sacramento prefers to play high-scoring games, which will make this a frustrating matchup for the Kings. They are facing a Los Angeles team that prefers to play low-scoring affairs, ranking among the top defensive teams in the NBA, allowing 107.8 points per game. The Clippers will be excited to play a home game during a stretch of six road games in seven outings.

They have been without stars Paul George (hamstring) and Kawhi Leonard (ankle) for the past few weeks, but they are both game-time decisions for this contest. Veteran guard John Wall came off the bench to score 26 points for the Clippers on Wednesday, while Moussa Diabate and Brandon Boston Jr. both scored in double figures as well. Los Angeles has won 15 of the last 20 meetings between these teams, covering the spread in 12 of the last 18 tilts.

Why the Kings can cover

Sacramento has been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA so far this season, and the Kings were able to snap their first losing streak since the first week of the season on Wednesday. They blew out Indiana in a 137-114 final, with seven players scoring in double figures. Forward Domantas Sabonis nearly recorded a triple double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Harrison Barnes scored a team-high 22 points.

The Kings went on a seven-game winning streak several weeks ago, scoring at least 120 points in all but one of the wins. They are the second-best Offensive team in the NBA right now, averaging 119.9 points per game. Sacramento has been a profitable team to back this season, covering the spread in 11 of its last 16 games.

