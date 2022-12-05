Clippers vs. Hornets odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Dec. 5 predictions from proven computer models

The NBA will showcase eight games on Monday evening, with the action getting started in Charlotte. Spectrum Center hosts a Matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Charlotte Hornets. The Clippers are 13-11 overall and 6-5 on the road this season, with the Hornets sitting at 7-16 overall and 4-7 at home. Kawhi Leonard (ankle), Paul George (hamstring), and Luke Kennard (calf) are questionable for the Clippers, with Norman Powell (groin) ruled out. LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (shoulder), Cody Martin (knee), Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) and Mark Williams (ankle) are out for the Hornets.

Clippers vs. Hornets spread: Clippers -4.5

Clippers vs. Hornets over/under: 216.5 points

Clippers vs. Hornets money line: Clippers -170, Hornets +143

LAC: The Clippers are 4-4 against the spread in the last eight games

CHA: The Hornets are 4-2 against the spread in the last six games

LA has the best unit on either side in this game, and it comes on the defensive end. The Clippers are allowing only 109.4 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency. Opponents are shooting only 45.3% from the field against the Clippers, including top-10 marks in 2-point defense (52.6%) and 3-point defense (34.3%) this season. The Clippers do a fantastic job protecting the rim, including only 21.2 free throw attempts allowed per game.

LA Ranks in the top 10 of the league in assists allowed (24.0 per game) and points allowed in the paint (47.9 per game), with above-average marks on the defensive glass. With Charlotte currently ranking last in the NBA in Offensive efficiency, field goal percentage and 2-point percentage, the Clippers project very well on defense for Monday’s matchup.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte enters Monday’s game with notable strengths on both sides of the floor. The Hornets lead the NBA in fast break points allowed (9.8 per game) with a top-five mark in opponent 3-point shooting (33.7%). Charlotte is in the top 10 in turnover creation (15.9 per game) and steals (7.6 per game), with the Clippers ranking No. 24 or Worse in turnovers, assists, free throw accuracy and Offensive efficiency.

On the other end, the Hornets create extra opportunities on the Offensive glass with a 30.7% Offensive rebound rate. Charlotte is producing 16.5 second-chance points per game, a top-five mark in the NBA, and the Hornets average nearly 54 points in the paint per game. The Hornets also move the ball well, averaging 24.9 points per game despite injury struggles.

