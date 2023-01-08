Clippers vs. Hawks: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Who’s Playing
Atlanta @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Atlanta 18-21; Los Angeles 21-20
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.62 points per Matchup before their game Sunday. They will head out on the road to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 pm ET at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’
The Hawks ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played this past Friday, losing 130-114. A silver lining for Atlanta was the play of point guard Trae Young, who had 32 points and nine assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Los Angeles and the Minnesota Timberwolves this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Clippers falling 128-115 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 100-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Norman Powell (21 points) was the top scorer for Los Angeles.
The Hawks are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Charlotte Hornets Oct. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 126-109. In other words, don’t count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 pm ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.50
Odds
The Clippers are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feeling for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA Picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get Picks now.
