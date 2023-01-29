Clippers vs. Cavaliers odds, line, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 29 predictions from proven computer models

The Los Angeles Clippers (28-24) have been patiently waiting for Kawhi Leonard to play himself back into his perennial All-Star form, which he has done this season. However, he continues to sit in the second games of back-to-backs this season and shouldn’t be on the floor when the Clippers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21) on Sunday. The Cavaliers could be without one of their stars as well, as Donovan Mitchell (groin) has missed five of the team’s last six games and hasn’t played in Cleveland’s last two outings.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where the Cavs are 20-5 this season, is set for 7 pm ET. Cleveland is favored by 8 points in the latest Cavaliers vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Clippers spread: Cavaliers -8

Cavaliers vs. Clippers over/under: 214.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Clippers money line: Cleveland -355, Los Angeles +278

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road on Friday by a decisive 112-100 margin. Caris LeVert, who has been the next man up in Mitchell’s absence, had a rough performance in his 37 minutes, scoring just two points on a 1-for-12 shooting night. Darius Garland was the most productive player in the losing effort, recording 31 points and 13 assists, but he was also relatively inefficient, making just 10-of-23 attempts.

Even though the Cavaliers have lost four of the six games that have been impacted by Mitchell’s availability, they have done well to create turnovers (8.2 steals per game) while limiting their own (11.5 per game). A critical area they have struggled in during those games, however, has been limiting opponents’ shooting from distance, as others have knocked down 42.6% of their 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers handled their business and beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-113 on Saturday. Leonard hit five of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points and eight rebounds. Reggie Jackson gave the Clippers a lift off the bench and finished with 16 points and three assists in just under 22 minutes of action.

Los Angeles has been Lethal from downtown over their current five-game winning streak, draining 48.5% of their 3-point attempts during that stretch. Additionally, the Clippers haven’t struggled with free throws as Cleveland has, as they’ve hit 84% of their attempts in their last five outings.

