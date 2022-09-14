Clippers Player Blasts NBA 2K For Paul George Rating

NBA 2K23 has officially released, and while there is a lot for the community to get excited about, LA Clippers star Paul George received an underwhelming rating. Just an 88-overall, George fell short of several players who many believe he is right on par with. In a recent Tweet, Clippers forward Marcus Morris called out the game on George’s behalf.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button