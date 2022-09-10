Clippers’ Paul George is the best NBA 2K player, per Ronnie 2K

There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding Devin Booker’s skills on NBA 2K. After all, he is literally on the cover of this year’s iteration of the highly popular game. As it turns out, however, Booker is not the best 2K player in the league at the moment. This honor belongs to Los Angeles Clippers superstar Paul George.

It was Ronnie 2K himself that revealed that PG is currently the NBA 2K king. In a recent interview with ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, Ronnie explained exactly why this is the case:

“I would say it’s not Devin, but I haven’t seen Devin against who I think is the best 2K player,” he said. “I think Paul George is the best 2K player.”

Ronnie 2K, aka Ronnie Singh, then went on to explain why he believes NBA players like George pick up the game so quickly. He believes that it’s also a testament to NBA 2K that it excellently simulates the actual game in that players are able to read and apply their basketball knowledge during in-game situations.

Singh then hinted at a possible players-only tournament in which Paul George could test his mettle against Devin Booker and his other NBA counterparts:

“To answer your question, I think it’s Paul George,” he continued. “I would love to see him play Devin or us to do another ESPN players tournament where we just handpick 16 guys who I think are the best.”

That would be quite a treat. A couple of years back, NBA 2K teamed up with ESPN to come up with such an event, with Booker himself Emerging as the tournament champ. Could Paul George challenge him for his crown in an upcoming tournament? Ronnie 2K seems to believe that this is the case.