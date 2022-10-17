Clippers Offer NBA’s First Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Package

The Clippers are launching the NBA’s first direct-to-consumer streaming service called “ClipperVision” this season, which will feature 74 games with six different live streams per game, the team announced on Monday.

Clippers Billionaire owner Steve Ballmer developed the streaming service in partnership with Bally Sports, the NBA and the league’s NextGen platform, according to Front Office Sports.

The service will cost consumers $199.99 for the year and will feature six different streams. “BallerVision” will feature live commentary from former Clippers players such as Jamal Crawford, Baron Davis, Paul Pierce and others. “CourtVision” will be a statistics-based stream that will be powered by the league’s NextGen platform. There will also be Streams in different languages ​​such as Korean and Spanish language play-by-play.

