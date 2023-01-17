Clippers Interested in Mike Conley; Jazz 3-Way Trade for Hawks’ John Collins? – NBA Rumor Tracker

JAN 17 Clippers want Mike Conley? Jazz have other trade ideas?

Ahead of the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade deadline, it appears that the Utah Jazz are being active after tumbling from the top of the Western Conference standings to the play-in tournament range. According to Marc Stein, the Los Angeles Clippers are interested in taking veteran point guard Mike Conley before the deadline, if possible.

The Clippers, league sources say, are exploring trade options to fortify their frontcourt beyond Ivica Zubac, but that’s not all. Sources say they also have trade interest in Utah’s Mike Conley Jr. amid a rising belief leaguewide that the Jazz — who have tumbled to No. 9 in the West at 22-24 after their great start — could become a much-needed seller at this deadline. The Clippers’ backcourt depth just took a hit with the news that John Wall is out for at least two weeks with an abdominal strain.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button