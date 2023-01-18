Clippers at Jazz: Free Live Stream NBA Online, Channel, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The Utah Jazz will host the Los Angeles Clippers Tonight at Vivint Arena as two Western Conference squads face off. Both teams have put together similar seasons from a performance standpoint, although that wasn’t the expectation entering the season. The Jazz have been much better than expected this season after trading away their two stars, sitting firmly in the play-in picture with a record of 23-24 on the season. They’ve been Spectacular at home, winning 14 of 22 matchups in Utah. Meanwhile, the Clippers are right around .500 in the 2022-23 season, barely holding onto a true playoff spot. They’ll be on the second night of a back-to-back in this contest following a Matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers late on Tuesday.

With a young frontcourt comprised of Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, Utah has been dominant this season. Furthermore, those two are surrounded by high-scoring guards that power what has been a potent offense at times this season.

The Clippers’ struggles to this point have once again been due to injury. When the roster is healthy, most notably with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they’ve got the talent it takes to win it all. However, that hasn’t happened much to this point in the season.

Following this contest, the Jazz will stay home to host the Brooklyn Nets later in the week. Meanwhile, the Clippers will head to San Antonio to play the Spurs on Friday.

