Clippers And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Clippers have ruled out Brandon Boston Jr., Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin and Mfiondu Kabengele.

NBA’s official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: “Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, George, Leonard, Morris, Zubac on Thursday.”

The Clippers come into the night as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record in 36 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, they have gone 10-8 in 18 games.

Earlier this month, the Clippers beat the Celtics (at home in Los Angeles) 113-93.

Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, while Jayson Tatum had 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for the Celtics.

As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the NBA, with a 25-10 record in 35 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 5-5, but currently, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

At home, the Celtics are 14-5 in the 19 games they have hosted in Boston, Massachusetts.