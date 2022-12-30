Clippers And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

It’s Thursday night, the Boston Celtics are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Massachusetts.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Clippers have ruled out Brandon Boston Jr., Moussa Diabate and Jason Preston.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will be without Malcolm Brogdon, JD Davison, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin and Mfiondu Kabengele.

NBA's official injury report

NBA’s official injury report

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button