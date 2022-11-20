Clinton football falls to Grand Rapids West Catholic in Division 6 semi

COLDWATER — Clinton dominated Grand Rapids West Catholic in time of possession Saturday in the Division 6 football semifinal.

Tim Kloska dominated the rest of the game as the Falcons ended the Redwolves wonderful season, 33-14.

“They dominated up front,” said head Coach Casey Randolph. “Once (Kloska) got a crease he was gone. It really started with them controlling the line of scrimmage. Once he was gone, he’s the fastest one on the field. He was a load, but I think it was more of their dominance up front.”

The Air Force commit went for 330 yards and five touchdowns to hand Clinton’s only loss of the season.

Impressive stats given Kloska and the West Catholic offense didn’t get on the field until the second quarter.

