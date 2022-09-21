Clinton boys soccer Tops Onsted
ONSTED – Clinton boys soccer headed to Onsted Monday for a Lenawee County Athletic Association matchup.
The Redwolves would take a 4-1 lead at the half and never looked back as Clinton came out on top, 5-2.
Top Performers
Clinton
Ryan Tschirhart: 1 Goal, 3 Assists
Sylas Montgomery: 2 Goals
Merrik Gibson: 2 Goals
Onsted
Jaxson Vincent/Paco Glavez-Orio: 1 goal
Coach Thoughts
Marla Erickson, Clinton: We worked really hard, we knew this was going to be a tough matchup, so we wanted to get ready, and we were ready.
Up Next
Clinton: 5:30 pm Thursday at Columbia Central
Adrian 2, Chelsea 2
CHELSEA — The Maples battled to a 2-2 tie in a Southeastern Conference White Division Matchup against the Bulldogs.
After playing a scoreless first half, the two teams scored a flurry of goals in the second half.
Adrian scored first with 27 minutes to go in the match. The match remained 1-0 with two minutes left when Chelsea evened the match, 1-1. The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead 30 seconds later before the Maples answered with a Joey Spagnoli goal on an assist from Brady Hanosh.
Top Performers
Adrian
Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist
Carter Allen: 1 goal
Gary Kemerer: 8 clays
Up Next
Adrian: 5:30 pm Wednesday vs. Pinckney
VOLLEYBALL
Erie Mason Dr
ERIE — Hudson picked up a pair of non-conference wins as it swept a tri-meet at Erie Mason.
The Tigers defeated Carlton, 25-17, 25-22, before topping the host Eagles, 26-24, 28-26.
The Tigers had 11 aces as a team.
Top Performers
Hudson
Lauren Hill: 26 kills, 8 blocks, 3 aces
Keely Hinzman: 24 kills, 16 digs, 7 blocks
Jozlyn Weber: 20 digs
Up Next
Hudson: 7 pm Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Onsted
GIRLS GOLF
Midland Dow Invite
MIDLAND — Clinton hit the links of Midland Country Club, which annually hosts the LPGA, and took part in a deep field at the Midland Dow Invite.
The Redwolves were the smallest school on the course by a large margin and took 14th out of 16 teams with a score of 421.
Northville and Brighton tied for first at 324 with Northville winning by scorecard playoff.
Top Performers
Clinton
Kyleigh Ramos: 88, t-19th
Coach Thoughts
Nito Ramos, Clinton: The girls just did a great job of keeping their heads down and playing the shot in front of them, although they thought they weren’t doing well, they actually had some solid scores.
Up Next
10 am Tuesday (Sept. 20) at IGL Championships
Ann Arbor Skyline 195, Tecumseh 229
TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Hosted Skyline in an SEC crossover dual where Tecumseh came up short.
Skyline placed four of the top five shooters, including medalist Reva Patchava’s round of 44.
Top Performers
Tecumseh
Lucy Whelan: 47, 2nd
Up Next
Tecumseh: 4 pm Thursday at Ann Arbor Huron