Clinton boys soccer Tops Onsted

ONSTED – Clinton boys soccer headed to Onsted Monday for a Lenawee County Athletic Association matchup.

The Redwolves would take a 4-1 lead at the half and never looked back as Clinton came out on top, 5-2.

Top Performers

Clinton

Ryan Tschirhart: 1 Goal, 3 Assists

Sylas Montgomery: 2 Goals

Merrik Gibson: 2 Goals

Onsted

Jaxson Vincent/Paco Glavez-Orio: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Marla Erickson, Clinton: We worked really hard, we knew this was going to be a tough matchup, so we wanted to get ready, and we were ready.

Up Next

Clinton: 5:30 pm Thursday at Columbia Central

Adrian 2, Chelsea 2

CHELSEA — The Maples battled to a 2-2 tie in a Southeastern Conference White Division Matchup against the Bulldogs.

