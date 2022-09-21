Clinton boys soccer Tops Onsted

ONSTED – Clinton boys soccer headed to Onsted Monday for a Lenawee County Athletic Association matchup.

The Redwolves would take a 4-1 lead at the half and never looked back as Clinton came out on top, 5-2.

Top Performers

Clinton

Ryan Tschirhart: 1 Goal, 3 Assists

Sylas Montgomery: 2 Goals

Merrik Gibson: 2 Goals

Onsted

Jaxson Vincent/Paco Glavez-Orio: 1 goal

Coach Thoughts

Marla Erickson, Clinton: We worked really hard, we knew this was going to be a tough matchup, so we wanted to get ready, and we were ready.

Up Next

Clinton: 5:30 pm Thursday at Columbia Central

Adrian 2, Chelsea 2

CHELSEA — The Maples battled to a 2-2 tie in a Southeastern Conference White Division Matchup against the Bulldogs.

After playing a scoreless first half, the two teams scored a flurry of goals in the second half.

Adrian scored first with 27 minutes to go in the match. The match remained 1-0 with two minutes left when Chelsea evened the match, 1-1. The Bulldogs took a 2-1 lead 30 seconds later before the Maples answered with a Joey Spagnoli goal on an assist from Brady Hanosh.

Top Performers

Adrian

Joey Spagnoli: 1 goal, 1 assist

Carter Allen: 1 goal

Gary Kemerer: 8 clays

Up Next

Adrian: 5:30 pm Wednesday vs. Pinckney

VOLLEYBALL

Erie Mason Dr

ERIE — Hudson picked up a pair of non-conference wins as it swept a tri-meet at Erie Mason.

The Tigers defeated Carlton, 25-17, 25-22, before topping the host Eagles, 26-24, 28-26.

The Tigers had 11 aces as a team.

Top Performers

Hudson

Lauren Hill: 26 kills, 8 blocks, 3 aces

Keely Hinzman: 24 kills, 16 digs, 7 blocks

Jozlyn Weber: 20 digs

Up Next

Hudson: 7 pm Tuesday (Sept. 20) at Onsted

GIRLS GOLF

Midland Dow Invite

MIDLAND — Clinton hit the links of Midland Country Club, which annually hosts the LPGA, and took part in a deep field at the Midland Dow Invite.

The Redwolves were the smallest school on the course by a large margin and took 14th out of 16 teams with a score of 421.

Northville and Brighton tied for first at 324 with Northville winning by scorecard playoff.

Top Performers

Clinton

Kyleigh Ramos: 88, t-19th

Coach Thoughts

Nito Ramos, Clinton: The girls just did a great job of keeping their heads down and playing the shot in front of them, although they thought they weren’t doing well, they actually had some solid scores.

Up Next

10 am Tuesday (Sept. 20) at IGL Championships

Ann Arbor Skyline 195, Tecumseh 229

TECUMSEH — Tecumseh Hosted Skyline in an SEC crossover dual where Tecumseh came up short.

Skyline placed four of the top five shooters, including medalist Reva Patchava’s round of 44.

Top Performers

Tecumseh

Lucy Whelan: 47, 2nd

Up Next

Tecumseh: 4 pm Thursday at Ann Arbor Huron