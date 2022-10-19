Clinton boys’ soccer team plays final home game of season vs. Tahanto

CLINTON — After victories over Ayer-Shirley and Narragansett, the Clinton High School boys’ soccer team dropped a 6-1 decision to neighboring Tahanto Monday, under the lights, at the Veteran’s Athletic Complex.

With one game left in the regular season, before the Central Mass. Athletic Directors Association (CMADA) tournament pairings are announced today (Oct. 21), the Gaels own a 4-8-2 overall record and are 4-6-2 in the Midland-Wachusett League D Division.

Monday marked the final home game of the season, and following a longstanding tradition, Clinton Seniors were honored. Playing their final year on the pitch for the Gaels were Seniors Carlos Velasquez, Elian Montas, Elijah Yurkovic and Nick Calleva.

It has been an up and down season for Clinton, but the Gaels did double their number of wins from last year.

