Clinton artist-in-residence program welcomes 2023 participants

CLINTON — For the third year, Kirkland Art Center, 9 1/2 E. Park Row, and The Garret on the Green, will partner with local businesses and restaurants to welcome artists-in-residence to Clinton.

The program, which offers week-long funded stays to artists working in a range of mediums, had a record number of applicants this year with 106 artists applying for the four available spots.

“Our Snowed-In Artist-in-Residence program in Collaboration with The Garret on The Green is a key part of our mission to support a vibrant arts community with opportunity for all,” said Damhnait McHugh, board president at the KAC. “Thanks to the generosity of donors and support from the New York State Council of the Arts, we are delighted to host artists with diverse stories, identities, and experiences.”

This year’s selected artists represent the Residency program’s goal of offering space to Talented Emerging artists who may not currently have time, money, or access to Residencies at larger institutions.

“Many programs select artists based only on the current state of the work instead of looking at the whole picture — which includes an artist’s vision and potential, and their dedication to a creative practice through headwinds that are not equal for all artists,” said Garret is the Green owner and Residency co-founder Nora Revenaugh.

“This means that working class artists, artists with young children or other caregiving responsibilities, and artists whose medium or identity has been historically excluded from institutional support are always competing for spots with creatives who have already had the benefit of more time, funding, and space. We want to address that in our own small way by looking beyond just a portfolio to see the whole artist during our selection process.”

Artists will stay at The Garret on the Green and work in Studios at The Kirkland Art Center in January, February, and April.

The selected Residents for 2023 are:

Andrea Wenglowsky

Andrea Wenglowskyj is an artist/photographer/mother living in Buffalo. Her artwork explores connections to her Ukrainian heritage such as language and traditions, as well as current events and customs in her family, the diaspora, and the homeland. During the Residency she will be working on a long-term project about a Ukrainian summer camp in Western New York.

Amanda Helms

Amanda Helms is a mixed Black Writer and mother whose work explores themes of belonging and “outsiderness,” particularly as they pertain to her own biracial heritage. She believes that the lens of speculative fiction is particularly suited to exploring those and other uncomfortable truths. A native of the land-locked state of Colorado, she also sometimes depicts Oceans as being full of monsters, but asks that coastal folks don’t hold that against her.

Rebecca Irene

Rebecca Irene is a poet, editor, and performance artist based in Portland, Maine, the land of her ancestors. Creative obsessions include scriptural mandates for women, the impact tipping practice has on self-esteem, female invisibility/immobilization after forty, ocean tides, and cicadas. A waitress by night, she writes for both the line cook and the academic, the platinum-card CEO at table nine and her fellow-server reciting specials. She believes art can shatter paradigms of worth, and that you can simultaneously be a dog-and-cat person.

Alexis Robbins

Recipient of the Tom Bell & Ginger Parker Music Residency

As a tap dancer, Alexis Robbins is a percussionist and jazz musician who lives in a world where dance and music are one. She enjoys playing with time and rhythm by juxtaposing meterless soundscapes and melodies with specific time signatures. Her work, which also employs original poetry or text and contemporary dance, often explores questioning identity, our relationships with our physical vessels and how that affects how we interact with the world and family legacy. She currently resides in Hamden, Conn., is originally from southern RI, and has deep family ties along the Jersey coast as well — all places where she explores her deep and sacred connection with the ocean.

About Kirkland Art Center

KAC has been a community arts hub for the Mohawk Valley for more than 60 years. Their mission is to educate children and adults, to advocate for artists and the arts, and to engage the community in a range of cultural experiences and opportunities.