Clint Dempsey, Chris Paul back new competition

North Carolina will play host to a new, winner-take-all soccer tournament featuring a $1 million prize and some big-name backers.

US men’s national team Legend Clint Dempsey and NBA star Chris Paul are among the group behind what will be called The Soccer Tournament. The event – set to take place in June 2023 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC – will be run by TBT Enterprises, the Founders of a very similar concept called The Basketball Tournament.

“TST is an opportunity for players to show what they’ve got,” said Dempsey, who will coach a team, in a press release. “I came from the pickup culture, and we’ll be on the search for unproven Talent that may have been Overlooked by the American soccer system. Don’t sleep on Team Dempsey, we’re coming to win.”

