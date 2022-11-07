Clinical Newcastle top finish-challenged Southampton with another multi-goal win

High-flying Newcastle United won its fourth-straight match to extend its Premier League unbeaten run to nine with a 4-1 defeat of Southampton at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The Magpies were clinical in finishing but the match was in the balance when Che Adams missed a golden chance to tie at 1 early in the second half.

Miguel Almiron, Chris Wood, Joe Willock, and Bruno Guimares all scored in the win, which saw the Magpies up 1-0 at the break and out-attempted 16-7 over 90 minutes.

Romain Perraud continues to be a bright spot for Saints, the left back scoring his second goal of the season to go with a pair of assists earlier in the year.

Newcastle United moves into third place with 27 points, while Saints are 18th with 12 points. The Magpies +17 goal differential is second only to Arsenal and Man City.

What we learned from Southampton vs Newcastle

Newcastle light as air: It hardly mattered that Southampton was on the front foot even as Newcastle led 1-0 and couldn’t find chances for a second, as the atmosphere around Miguel Almiron and his teammates is the air of “We’ll be fine.” The Magpies are producing quality chances, Defending well enough, and still Awaiting the full Returns of Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak. As we’ve said in this space before, Eddie Howe’s work in getting the best out of players who were in town before the big takeover is almost as important as the new additions. The vibes are nearly Immaculate and a team that would’ve freaked out with an absence to a Pivotal piece like Joelinton is just brushing it off this time around.

Saints need a finisher, JWP return to form: Southampton’s Scouting department has done a fine job identifying young talent, and Saints are good down both sides as Perraud’s been wonderful. Che Adams is serviceable and Adam Armstrong was bright when he entered to face his boyhood club, but Southampton’s not getting star center forward play and you have to think a second year for Armando Broja would’ve been perfect if Chelsea sanctioned a loan or sale. And while this web site’s JPW is always on point, Saints’ JWP has been off: James Ward-Prowse has to find his 2021-22 form if he wants to be a factor for Southampton, let alone England. Can Ralph Hasenhuttl be in real trouble without cup success at midweek, especially with old ghosts Liverpool Looming next weekend?

Joe Willock goal video: Ex-Arsenal man Shining

Bruno Guimares goal video: Newcastle Magician spins goal

Tactical focus

Bruno Guimares and Joe Willock are all-action in the middle of the park and Eddie Howe’s men had their Joy there, but this really came down to Southampton’s refusal to score when the game was still in the balance. Adams’ tried to spin a back post shot across goal when a side-footed effort could’ve done just fine, and what could’ve been 1-1 was 2-0 within 2-3 minutes. James Ward-Prowse also hit a free kick right to Nick Pope, and Saints had more than enough attempts to get something from this.

Stars of the Show

fotmob.com

Bruno Guimaraes

Joe Willock

Kieran Trippier

Juan Larios

Miguel Almiron

Adam Armstrong

What’s next?

Newcastle hosts Crystal Palace in a tasty League Cup third round match on Wednesday, then hosts Chelsea at 12:30pm ET Saturday.

Southampton’s midweek League Cup match is a visit from Sheffield Wednesday’s Owls on Wednesday before a trip to Liverpool on Saturday.

Key storylines & star players

Saints need James Ward-Prowse to rediscover his best self and England would like that too ahead of the World Cup. Armel Bella-Kotchap is walking wounded as he looks to remain available for Germany duty at next month’s tournament in Qatar.

The Magpies have been led by a number of players, but Atlanta United alum and Paraguay star Miguel Almiron is in the form of his Premier League life. “Miggy” has seven goals this season to sit below precious few players in the English top flight.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Matt Ritchie (calf), Paul Dummett (calf), Karl Darlow (foot), Joelinton (suspension), Alexander Isak (thigh)

