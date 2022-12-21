Clinching scenarios for the Giants

The Giants could clinch a playoff berth in time to have two weeks to get things in line before the big game.

The easiest and quickest path to the postseason is if the Giants (8-5-1) beat the Vikings (11-3) on Saturday and two of these three teams lose: The Commanders (7-6-1), Lions (7 -7) and Seahawks (7-7).

Getting help shouldn’t be a problem because the Commanders and Seahawks are heavy underdogs playing in two of the hardest environments for road teams: The 49ers are favored by 7 points over the Commanders and the Chiefs are favored by 9.5 over the Seahawks. The Lions are slight road favorites (2.5 points) on the road against the Panthers.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during a win over the Commanders on Dec. 18, 2022. Getty Images

If two of those teams lose and the Giants lose, it sets up a win-and-in situation in Week 17 at home for the Giants against the Colts.

The Giants have not been to the Playoffs since 2016, so the idea of ​​wrapping up a berth with time to spare would have seemed farfetched before the season.

The Eagles just need a win or tie to wrap up the NFC East, as well as a win (or a tie and a Vikings tie or loss against the Giants) to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. If the Giants are a wild card, their first-round game could be in San Francisco, Minnesota or at the NFC South leader (Tampa Bay, for now).

NY Post illustration

The Giants held a walk-through instead of a practice Tuesday. CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) and OG Shane Lemieux (toe) did not participate. OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (elbow), RT Evan Neal (elbow), TE Nick Vannett (shoulder) and DT Leonard Williams (neck) were estimated to be limited participants.