Clinching division isn’t “final goal” for the 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers opened the season with a 3-4 record and they’ve lost a pair of quarterbacks to serious injuries, so there’s plenty to celebrate about a run that assured them a division title with three games left in the regular season.

Thursday night’s NFC West-clinching win was the seventh in a row for the Niners and it came without the help of injured wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The 49ers hope to have him back in the next few weeks because head Coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that winning the division was just one of many things the 49ers hope to accomplish before they’re done playing this season.

“Right now, I’m so excited to have a few days just to reflect,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “That’s the cool thing about Thursday games. We had a real good win on Sunday. You don’t have time to talk about it or think about it at all [as you] get ready for this. A big win Tonight to be able to clinch the division and just have a couple of days we can relax a little bit. But there’s no doubt about it; this isn’t our final goal by any means. I’m very proud of our team and what we accomplished throughout the year to get to this. Our goal is to get in the tournament, and we accomplished that today, but now, it’s all trying to set that up to be the best situation we can and hopefully get some of our guys back in the process.”

The 49ers are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC and they won’t be caught by the NFC South winner, but they could move past the 10-3 Vikings with the right results the rest of the way. That will be one of the goals of the final three weeks, although the 49ers will like their chances if getting close to full health is the only thing they fully accomplish over the final weeks of the regular season.