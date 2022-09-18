Clifton McNeely Was The First Player To Ever Be Drafted In The NBA But He Chose To Work In An Oil Field For Four Months And Never Played In The League

Being the first overall pick in the NBA today means an awful lot. The Talented prospects Entering the league always dream about going first as it is the Ultimate Honor to be picked at the top, from what is usually an incredibly Talented group of youngsters.

