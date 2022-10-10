Cliff Omoruyi gets All-Big Ten preseason nod

Over the summer, during one of his early workouts as a newcomer with Rutgers basketball, Cam Spencer’s jaw dropped. The Loyola-Maryland transfer has been around a lot of good athletes, but never someone quite like Cliff Omoruyi.

“He had two balls in his hands, and in one step, he did a Windmill (dunk) with one and then dunked the other one, and it made it look easy,” Spencer said. “You’re just like, ‘Yeah, he’s a freak athlete.’”

That freak athlete is now armed with experience and polish, which is why the 6-foot-11 junior center is rolling up the 2022-23 preseason accolades. He’s been named to both All-Big Ten teams: the 5-man first team chosen by a panel of 28 beat reporters and the 11-man list facilitated by the conference. Based on how he’s looked in practice and the arc of his development, Omoruyi seems poised for the best season by a Rutgers big man since Keith Hughes was Atlantic 10 Player of the Year in 1990-91.

“I’ve been working on my three-ball and mid-range shot,” Omoruyi said. “If people double me, I’m just going to kick it out to whoever’s open.”

As a sophomore Omoruyi averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game in an offense led by veteran scorers Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker. With those guys gone, he should be Rutgers’ first option – especially given point guard Paul Mulcahy’s skill at running the pick-and-roll.

“The biggest (improvement) I’ve seen in him is being patient,” postgrad guard Caleb McConnell said. “I was kind of surprised to see how patient he is with all his readings. When he catches the ball, he’s not rushing to get his shot.”

Omoruyi said he spent some time in Las Vegas this past summer refining his game with other top collegians, logging Marathon days that included morning workouts, a noontime scrimmage, afternoon lifts and an early-evening shootaround. They took in some of the NBA Summer League, catching up with Harper, who played for the Toronto Raptors’ entry.

NBA Scouts are keeping a close watch on Omoruyi, who shot 62 percent from the field last season and showed comfort shooting from about 12 feet in. He’s taking more 3-pointers in practice now and is going to have a green light, or something close to it, this winter. But don’t get the wrong idea; the Roselle Catholic High School grad knows who he is. He’s been utterly dominant in the paint for Rutgers this preseason. Spencer said he had to adjust how he throws lobs because Omoruyi has been soaring so high above defenders.

“He does something every day in practice that makes you say, ‘Did he just do that?'” Rutgers Coach Steve Pikiell said recently. “Sometimes he’s jumping from the foul line to finish fast breaks.”

In the Big Ten preseason media poll, Omouryi received 30 points and joined Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (56), Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (56), Purdue’s Zach Edey (52) and Iowa’s Kris Murray (49) on the first team. Also receiving votes from Rutgers were McConnell (5) and Mulcahy (1).

In the team poll, Rutgers is picked to finish eighth out of 14. Here are the results:

Indiana Illinois Michigan Michigan State Purdue Ohio State Iowa Rutgers Badger State Penn State Maryland Minnesota Northwestern Nebraska

Last year, Rutgers also was picked to finish eighth – and wound up fourth.

Big-Time Big Men

Here is our ranking of the best seasons by a Rutgers basketball big man in the past 40 years. This is the club Cliff Omoruyi will break into this season:

1–Roy Hinson, 1982-83: The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year averaged 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game to lead the Scarlet Knights to the NCAA Tournament’s second round.

2. Keith Hughes, 1990-91: The Atlantic 10 Player of the Year averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds per game to lead Rutgers to the NCAA Tournament.

3. Rashod Kent, 2001-02: Averaged 10.5 points and 10.2 rebounds to earn second-team All-Big East honors as Rutgers made the NIT.

4. Herve Lamizana, 2003-04: Averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds and was named third team All-Big East as Rutgers made the NIT final.

5. Hamady N’Diaye, 2009-10: Averaged 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 blocks and was named Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

