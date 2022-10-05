Cleveland State Women’s Soccer Hosts Oakland in First Home Midweek Game of the Season Athletics

Game Outlook

Date/Time: Thursday, Oct. 6 | 7:00 PM

Location: Cleveland, Ohio | Krenzler Field

Teams: Cleveland State (5-4-3, 2-2-1) vs. Oakland (3-2-7, 0-1-3)

Weather: 67 degrees, Partly Cloudy

Live Video | Live Stats

Cleveland State Roster | Oakland Roster

Opening Whistle

Cleveland State will play their first midweek home game of the season Tomorrow night against Oakland at 7 pm The contest is also the first night game on Krenzler Field this year.

Last Time Out

The Vikings picked up a crucial road point at league-leading, Wright State on Saturday evening after drawing 1-1. Kathryn Ramicone accounted for the Lone Green and White goal with a penalty kick in the first half. The Raiders equalized the game in the 76th minute.

All-Time Series

Four is the Lucky number in this series as each team has four wins, losses, and ties. Last season, the Golden Grizzlies upended Cleveland State at home 3-1. Following a scoreless first half, Grace Krosky put the Vikings on top in the 51st minute. However, Oakland tallied goals in the 59th, 79th, and 86th minutes to win the game. Prior to that, the Green and White were 3-0-2.

Team Leaders

Kathryn Ramicone, Mayra Sesmas, and Maddie Young all have identical numbers and top the team in goals, assists, and points with four goals, one assist, and nine points. Liv Fain has 29 saves to go along with three shutouts.

Preseason Poll

The Cleveland State Women’s soccer team was selected to finish fourth in the Horizon League Preseason Poll, as voted upon by league head coaches, the Horizon League announced on Wednesday.

Oakland topped the Horizon League poll with five first-place votes for 115 points, while reigning HL Champions, Milwaukee came in second with five first-place votes and 108 points.

Up Next

The Green and White get back on the road for Green Bay on Sunday, October 9 at 2 pm